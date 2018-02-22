Gareth Southgate explains why he dropped Jack Wilshere and Joe Hart

England coach Gareth Southgate dropped Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere from his squad for the World Cup in Russia. There were mixed emotions when the two players were dropped, but Southgate has explained for the first time the reason for doing so.



“[Joe] has been a big part of England teams over the years, a valued member of the squad, but of course in the end I’ve got to look at the performances over the last 18 months with the players’ clubs," he said.



“Jack had a good spell in the lead up to Christmas and just after. He was not as effective towards the end of the season. The other guys played very well and deserve their place in the squad.”



