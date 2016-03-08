Gary Lineker defends Serie A amid goals galore

27 January at 18:50
As pointed out by the English pundit Gary Lineker on Twitter, there have been 22 goals in 4 Serie A game today, certainly contradicting the old ‘Italy loves defensive calcio’ cliché.
 
Chievo and Fiorentina kicked things off in the early game, as the latter won by four goals to three. This brilliant game was then followed up by yet another, as Atalanta managed to come back from being three goals behind, equalising late on. The two other games, Bologna vs. Frosinone (0-4) and Parma vs. SPAL (2-3) completed the stat. 
 
