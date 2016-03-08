Gasperini already sets sights on impressing in Champions League

26 May at 23:15
Atalanta qualified for the Champions League last night, defeating Sassuolo 3-1 to qualify for the tournament for the first time. It is a monumentous milestone for Gian Piero Gasperini's side and the Italian has spoken after the match, reacting to the historic moment for his Atalanta side.

"It was a very difficult race, we came into a match that was not easy. The boys were wonderful, extraordinary. The Champions League for Atalanta is a goal we have never conquered in our life and it arrives to us in a very honorable way. We will do well in the Champions League."

