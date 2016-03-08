Gasperini: 'Atalanta do not need to sell their big names, I would have earned more money in Rome'

The coach of Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini said in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport: "Rome is Rome, I think we could do a good job and for sure I would have earned more. I took time. To all the clubs that have contacted me, even from abroad, I explained that I would not have answered before the meeting with the president Percassi. The question was not economic, but technical. I did not need a big one. For society, team and support, I am already in a big one. It is difficult to find a property as passionate and generous as that of the Percassi family. I couldn't leave Atalanta and its people before the Champions League. The whole city loved me.

"First of all, no one leaves this summer. Notice to mariners: don't get too close that Atalanta doesn't sell. Not even if one brings 60 million for Zapata or Mancini? We'll talk about those figures, because you can find substitutes. and then important purchases in attack, alternatives for Gomez, Ilicic and Zapata, a midfielder, two if Pasalic will not be redeemed, we are better equipped in defense and on the flanks, we will see the opportunities that will arise. I don't expect 4-5 Ilicic It is in the nature of Atalanta to bet on some young players, but 3-4 must be thick players, ready for the Champions League, I think of a squad of 17-18 plus a few youngsters. President Percassi was always available to strengthen the team, respecting the budgets sacredly, now the bar has risen. Luca Percassi will be directly involved in the technical construction of the team. In time this will guarantee speed of action and continuous presence. A decisive point in the decision to remain in Bergamo. I've trained champions like Milito and Thiago Motta, but I think the next Atalanta will be my strongest team yet.”