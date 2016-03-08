Gasperini: ‘Atalanta to sign Chelsea midfielder soon’
22 July at 13:15Atalanta are close in on the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic and the Dea’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini has given an update about negotiations with the Blues during an interview with Sky Sport.
“I hope the deal will be closed as soon as possible. Maybe Chelsea could have chosen a closer place than Australia to do their pre-season tour”, the Italian manager said.
“Gomez? There is only one source that keeps saying he is going to Lazio and the same goes for Hateboer to Valencia. I’ve never seen so much determination in Gomez.”
“Europa League? We were ready to play the play-offs, but the timing of the CAS decision was wrong. Fans have been penalized, not only our fans but also AC Milan’s and Fiorentina’s.”
Talking about the upcoming tie against Sarajevo, Gasperini said: “They have a very solid squad, they run a lot and the Wold Cup proved that there are no easy games.”
