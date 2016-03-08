Gasperini: 'Caldara was ready for Juve'

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini commented on Caldara's AC Milan move from Juventus. The Italian tactician knows Caldara very well as he coached the 24-year-old at Atalanta in the last two seasons. "Caldara had been working so hard to be ready for Juventus", Gasperini told Sky Sport.



"He's going to reunite with Conti and Kessié, there is a bit of Atalanta in this AC Milan side."



