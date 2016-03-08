Gasperini: 'Chiesa must start getting punished for simulation'
30 September at 18:35After his side lost 0-2 away against Fiorentina, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to Sky and talked about the controversies of the match, his counterpart Pioli as well as Federico Chiesa.
"I think the game was conditioned by the episode of the penalty. Fiorentina won their match with that. We were close to scoring several times," Gasperini told the media.
"Pioli? I think it was more my fault than his. When I greeted him, I told him there was no penalty in Milano [against Inter] as there was not one today.
"In doing so, at the end of the game, we also use a little different tone. It was an inconceivable penalty for the modern era, with all these cameras. It was clearly simulation from an excellent player.
"Chiesa has the habit of doing this and must start paying for this instead of being rewarded with penalties," Gasperini concluded.
