Gasperini ‘disgusted’ by suspension against AC Milan
12 May at 18:28Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini had some harsh words for the referee Pairetto during Saturday’s press conference at the club’s training centre.
“Atalanta is the club with the fewer yellow cards. Only two out 56 are due to protests. I don’t want my player to talk protest with the referee because it’s not correct. Despite that I received a ban for something that nobody noticed at the end of the game.”
“I had been threatened by Pairetto the previous week-end. He told me: ‘We’ll meet in Rome and it will be different. This behaviour won’t be allowed.’ I don’t know how he knew about his appointment for the next game. At the end of the game we waited to know about a decision of VAR, it was ridiculous because almost all the players had returned in the dressing rooms.”
“This suspension is a big humiliation for me. There are no videos we can check, there is nothing to do. Nothing happened and I am sad for not being on the bench tomorrow. I will watch the game from the stands, I am disgusted.”
