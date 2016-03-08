Gasperini has history with Sampdoria Secretary

Gasperini Atalanta
11 March at 11:30
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini pushed Massimo Lenca, the general secretary Blucerchiato, in the tunnel leading to the locker room after his expulsion for protests for the penalty granted to Sampdoria.
 
Vice-president of Sampdoria Romei has confirmed in the post-match that Lenca will present a lawsuit. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, in a Torino-Genoa in May 2009 (2-3) Lenca, received a ban until the following July and a fine of 10 thousand euros for insults to managers and players rossoblù, as well as having addressed threatening expressions in the locker rooms to a manager and the opposing coach, Gasperini. 
 

