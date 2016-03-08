Gasperini: 'I have never had any contact with Lazio'
26 January at 10:10Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed that he has never had any contact with Lazio, despite rumors talking of the bianconcelesti's interest in hiring him.
The 61-year-old Gasperini has done a fine job during his ongoing spell at Atalanta, having taken charge of the club in the summer of 2016. In his first season in-charge of the Bergamo based side, Atalanta finished fourth in the Serie A and qualified for the UEFA Europa League.
Gasperini was recently talking to Tuttosport about the reports that linked him with a move to Lazio not long ago and he denied that the club made any contact to hire him.
The former Palermo and Genoa boss said: "The rumors about Lazio?" I esteem the club biancocelesti very much, as I admire Simone Inzaghi a lot, despite having a good relationship with Lotito.
"Lazio is one of the few teams I have never even had a contact with.I'm fascinated by the full stadiums, it's not important that they're big or not.
"It was a blow to the heart to see San Siro half empty in the Inter match or to see the same thing at Marassi for Genoa-Milan on Monday afternoon."
