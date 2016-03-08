...
Gasperini like Mourinho: Juventus fans mock Inter after 1-4 defeat

11 November at 16:15
After seven consecutive victories in the league and a good performance in the Champions League, Luciano Spalletti's team suddenly had a blackout in Bergamo and lost 1-4 to Atalanta, as Mauro Icardi's goal was not enough this time.

After the final whistle of the match, many Juventus fans, who have a historical rivalry with the Nerazzurri celebrated and took advantage of the situation on social media to make fun of the Milanese side, with Gasperini becoming Mourinho for a while...

Click on the gallery to see some of the best social media posts after the match.

