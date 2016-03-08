Gasperini: 'Napoli are stronger than Juventus in attack'

Speaking on the eve of Atalanta's Serie A clash with Napoli, Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke on his team's situation, as well as discussing his opposition:



'​In Naples it will be a tough but prestigious exam, we know the difficulty of the match, together with Inter and Juventus, Napoli are the strongest team. Let's see what we can do, it also counts for the standings. It will not be decisive. If it goes well it gives you a boost, but it must be an advantage and not a difficulty.



'​The compliments make us happy, we realize that when we talk about the Scudetto we are talking about a media thing. But playing every three days makes you back in the league. We want to stay in the highest part of the ranking, the goal is to stay where we are.



'​Napoli? The distances are short, there are no margins for error. We have the opportunity to have an advantage but we must be calm. In the end the concentration remains on the match, Napoli will be a great test also because they have a similar way of playing as at Manchester, it will be a test to try to do some things better. I would have preferred to play it with a week off. Their offensive potential is enormous, perhaps better than Juventus.'