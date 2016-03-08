Gasperini opens up on Inter and Juve target's future

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to DAZN about his team's clear victory against AC Milan and also took the time to discuss the future of Parma loanee Dejan Kulusevski, who has caught the attention of Inter and Juventus with his positive performances in Serie A.



"We close a fantastic 2019, today's performance is the crowning glory of the season. Malinovsky? He is a player of undoubted value, we immediately understood that. Adapting to the Italian league is difficult but he has always had important performances," he said.



"Kulusevski? He is an Atalanta player, he is doing extraordinary things. If he can stay? PResident Percassi should be asked (laughs). He went away because in his role we have Gomez, Ilicic and Malinovsky arrived. He needs to play and in Parma he found the ideal environment to explode immediately," Gasperini added.