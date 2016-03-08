Gasperini: 'Papu Gomez could play for Barca; on De Laurentiis...'
13 April at 11:45Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has given an interview to the Corriere dello Sport about his future at the Bergamo club; and his progress so far since taking over as head coach.
"I have a contract and I'm fine here in Bergamo, today I don't do mortgages anymore. My future is Empoli on Monday, then Fiorentina and the final of Italian Cup. My next step is May 15, needless to think about what will happen in two, four or ten months. For the Champions league we have no pressure and we fight against strong teams.
"Papu Gomez is a team man, now he could play for Barcelona. Ilicic was practically at Sampdoria, but I convinced him to come here. Duvan Zapata? He always has problems at the beginning of the season because in Colombia he lives at 2 thousand meters of altitude.
"What a satisfaction to see our Spinazzola flying on the wing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The three-man defense is a rematch for me, as did Arsenal in the Europa League against Napoli. Eight years ago President De Laurentiis came to my house, asked me to offer him an espresso, but I'm not capable and told him to do it himself. What a laugh. Then he finally confirmed Mazzarri."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments