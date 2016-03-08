Gasperini reveals two reasons why Ronaldo is an example for youg players
12 November at 12:55Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to Radio Rai on Monday morning and praised Cristiano Ronaldo after his goal scored against AC Milan at San Siro: "Apart from the athletic aspect, I think Ronaldo is a great example for youth players because of how he behaves with his team-mates."
"It's good for Serie A to have a player like him", the Atalanta manager said.
"Ventura? I faced him in the first game that he was in charge of Chievo. He had a good chance to return to Serie A and I hope he will find the right path now. The job of coach remains one of the best one in the world."
"Best manager of the season? It's usually won by the manager that wins the league, I think Allegri will win it again."
After yesterday's win over Inter, Atalanta sit 8th in the Serie A table with 18 points in 12 games. Just one point short from a Europa League spot and four behind a Champions League placement.
Go to comments