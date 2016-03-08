Gasperini reveals why Caldara and Gagliardini are struggling
15 September at 10:45Gian Piero Gasperini, the head coach of Atalanta B.C., spoke to Rai Sport about the difficulties facing former players Mattia Caldara and Roberto Gagliardini at their new clubs. Caldara left Atalanta to join Juventus permanently this summer, only to then be included in a swap deal to bring Leonardo Bonucci back to Turin. Gagliardini, on the other hand, joined Inter Milan, where he has struggled to make too much of an impact.
Speaking to Rai, Gasperini offered an explanation: “They are young players, it's not easy for anyone to arrive in big clubs, even for Ronaldo who is the top in the world. They need adaptation, I think this is also true for these guys who did well in Bergamo, playing for other goals is different, I see that they play their part anyway.”
Caldara is yet to feature for Milan in Serie A this season, with the club already having a wide range of defensive options available to Gennaro Gattuso, whilst Gagliardini has played once in Serie A for Inter this season and playing the full 90 minutes for Italy’s UEFA Nations League game against Poland.
