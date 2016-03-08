Gasperini reveals why he rejected Inter
14 September at 11:15Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed why he rejected the chance to join Inter as their manager in the summer.
In an interview that the Italian gave to Corriere della Sera, he talked about the interest from Inter this past summer.
He said: “It’s undeniable that achieving Champions League qualification with a provincial club is even more satisfying. We picked up one more point than Milan and finished on level terms with Inter.
“We might not have been the strongest squad, but we were the best performers. We finished only behind Juventus and Napoli, plus we reached the Coppa Italia Final.
“I’d like to calm some of the euphoria that I can sense around us, because it’s true that there are 11 players against 11 and the economic resources don’t step on to the pitch, but we still need to earn everything out there. Our rivals have been playing in the Champions League for years.”
Atalanta have won both of their first two Serie A games and will face Genoa in the next game tomorrow.
