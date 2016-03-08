Gasperini reveals why he rejected Inter

14 September at 11:15
Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has revealed why he rejected the chance to join Inter as their manager in the summer.

In an interview that the Italian gave to Corriere della Sera, he talked about the interest from Inter this past summer.

He said: ​“It’s undeniable that achieving Champions League qualification with a provincial club is even more satisfying. We picked up one more point than Milan and finished on level terms with Inter.

“We might not have been the strongest squad, but we were the best performers. We finished only behind Juventus and Napoli, plus we reached the Coppa Italia Final.

“I’d like to calm some of the euphoria that I can sense around us, because it’s true that there are 11 players against 11 and the economic resources don’t step on to the pitch, but we still need to earn everything out there. Our rivals have been playing in the Champions League for years.”

Atalanta have won both of their first two Serie A games and will face Genoa in the next game tomorrow.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Inter

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.