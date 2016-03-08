Gasperini top target for Roma bench next season

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are thinking of Atalanta's Gasperini to take over at the end of the season.



Gasperini’s time at Atalanta has been considered a huge success, with the side constantly overperforming despite their small budget and the high volume in which they turnover star players. However, Gasperini’s experience at top sides has not been a found one, as he was sacked at Inter after only 5 games in charge.



Former Giallorossi coach Di Francesco is currently favourite to take over at Fiorentina should the side decide to replace Pioli, as his side look set to miss out on European football next season.



