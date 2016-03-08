Gasperini top target for Roma bench next season

Gasperini Atalanta
20 March at 11:30
According to the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are thinking of Atalanta's Gasperini to take over at the end of the season.
 
Gasperini’s time at Atalanta has been considered a huge success, with the side constantly overperforming despite their small budget and the high volume in which they turnover star players. However, Gasperini’s experience at top sides has not been a found one, as he was sacked at Inter after only 5 games in charge.
 
Former Giallorossi coach Di Francesco is currently favourite to take over at Fiorentina should the side decide to replace Pioli, as his side look set to miss out on European football next season.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.