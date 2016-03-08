Gattuso: 'AC Milan fans deserve more, the problem is not tactical'
24 April at 23:31AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso commented on the Rossoneri defeat against Lazio: "We played decently in the first half but then Lazio emerged. We are not doing well right now, on Sunday we'll have a tough match against Torino and we need to change quickly. AC Milan fans deserved more today".
"Sometimes I need to change to try something new. Somethins is not working, we've been struggling for more than a month. It's not only a physical or tactical problem. We are doing less than what we can. Piatek? Even when we play with two strikers we don't improve, we don't do more. The whole team is not doing well, we are unable to stay on the pitch".
"We had a good start to the game, it's our responsibility. We gave a bad impression, we need to know what is not working and go ahead. There is one month left before the end of the season, there is not much to analyze, Lazio deserved to win. They were superior in the second half. Paqueta^ He is an important player, but the whole team has to play well. Paqueta is training with us, I hope he can give us something in the next games. I would do the same choices, we had a bad approach. I imagined a different game".
Gattuso did also comment on the racist chants against Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko: "All the players behaved well, before the game we told them that they had to be role models and they did well".
