Gattuso: 'AC Milan have no soul, I can't punch my players'

Rino Gattuso spoke to media ahead of tomorrow's key Serie A clash against Torino: "There is a lot to play for. It's an important game for the players, for me, for the shirt, for the whole world of AC Milan. We are not going through a good moment, we are struggling and criticism is fair. What's the problem. We had a soul when we had problems before, now we've lost it. We knew how to suffer when things weren't going well. Now we've lost all this. You can play bad, but if something bad happens we must react, somehow".



"A manager can't punch his players, he has no right to do it. The players need to understand that we can do more. We need to think as we were one, focusing on the group rather than on the single player. Torino are very much fit, it will be a tough game. Suso? He wasn't the only one to be booed, we were all criticized and for good reasons".



"Future? Let's see what happens, now we are only focused on the last games of the season, we'll see what will happen afterwards".

