Gattuso admits AC Milan wanted to sign Barcelona newcomer

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has spoken in press conference ahead of the Rossoneri friendly game against Barcelona.



The Serie A giants have signed the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara and here’s how Gattuso has commented their signings: “Higuain won’t force me to change system. The basis will be a 4-3-3 but I can’t exclude that I will try other systems. I’ve spoken a lot with Higuain and I’ve done the same with other players during the last few months. AC Milan are fascinating. When you talk to players nobody tells you that they don’t want to come. We have had no consistency for the last 4-5 years but I think players like Caldara and Higuain can help us and do well.”



“Italian football has been struggling for so many years and his signing is something incredible. No coincidence Modric is tipped to come to Italy as well, we can make a step forward.”



“When you wear the AC Milan shirt targets are always important. We can’t forget what we did last year, we can’t be only satisfied by the performance, we need results even though we don’t play well. We had 5/6 clear-cut chances against Tottenham. Bashes on your teeth make you gain experience, we didn’t make the final step to win the last two games, I hope we’ll learn the lesson, it’s something we have to improve.”



“The team is 90% complete, now we need to sell a few players as well. Maybe something can be done in midfield. Vidal? Everybody likes him, there is a reason why Barcelona signed him. We thought about him but we can’t afford his signing due to FFP rules.”

