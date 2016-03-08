Gattuso and Bakayoko make peace but the midfielder will return to Chelsea

Gennaro Gattuso and Tiemoue Bakayoko have made peace after their argument during AC Milan's match against Bologna on Monday. Yesterday morning, the two confronted one another at Milanello and clarified their positions before training, also in the presence of Paolo Maldini and Leonardo.



As reported by Corriere della Sera, the Frenchman could even start for the Rossoneri on Saturday night against Fiorentina.



Bakayoko did not apologize but confirmed to the coach and management his vision of what happened, that is that he absolutely did not refuse to enter the field, as he wrote on social media in the last couple of hours.



The player, even if the club does not confirm, will be fined but the will of the parties is to quickly close this issue because with three rounds until the end, this conflict would benefit nobody.



With or without the Champions League, Bakayoko's destiny is already written. At the end of the season, in fact, the Frenchman will not be redeemed from Chelsea. Milan is no longer convinced to sign him outright, just as the player is now no longer convinced to stay at the club.