Gattuso and Mihajlovic being considered for Roma post after Gasperini's refusal

After the ‘no’ from Gasperini, the Rome leadership yesterday met urgently at the EUR headquarters to take stock of the situation. At the summit, Francesco Totti, CEO Guido Fienga, the future Giallorossi sporting director Gianluca Petrachi and Franco Baldini, the consultant to the president James Pallotta.



After the meeting, which lasted a couple of hours, the leadership of Roma allowed to give themselves 7-10 days to find the coach of the next season.



The first three names on the list were in the order: Giampaolo, De Zerbi and Fonseca. But yesterday the candidacy of Josè Bordalas, the coach who brought Getafe from the Segunda División to just missing out on the Champions League, is also considered.



The Samp coach, Giampaolo, seems to be the chosen Milan for the post-Gattuso era and would give priority to the Rossoneri.



Alongside the candidacies to be manager, however, two other equally strong candidates are taking shape. First, the idea of Francesco Totti, who has already spoken with Gennaro Gattuso obtaining the availability of the former Milan to coach Roma. The second, the favourite of sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, is Sinisa Mihajlovic who, among other things, has already proposed himself through intermediaries at the club.



To date, the Serbian coach is one of the strongest candidates, but the resistance of the Giallorossi will have to be overcome given its strong Lazio past.



