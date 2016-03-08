Gattuso assistant Riccio ‘snubs’ Higuain ahead of Chelsea move

With Rino Gattuso suspended for today’s Genoa clash, it was Ringhio’s assistant Gigi Riccio to manage the team at the Marassi and to speak with media after the game. “We struggled for 30 minutes, especially because of Kouamé”, Riccio told Sky Sport.

“After the first 30 minutes we improved a bit, luckily it all went well”.



HIGUAIN – “We struggled to assimilate the 120 minutes played against Sampdoria, then the Supercup and the trip to Saudi Arabia. Many players were not fit but we don’t struggle to assimilate the transfer news. Cutrone played a great game and it’s fair to highlight it. He was exceptional”.



PAQUETA’ – “In the second half he did well. He is a technical player who has plenty of room for improvement. He can be decisive in the last meters, he plays with the right tempo and also defensively. He can really do well”.



AC Milan face Napoli in the next two games of Coppa Italia and Serie A.

