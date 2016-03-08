Gattuso: ‘Bakayoko played well, keyboard fans expected 7 goals’
22 September at 20:15Gennaro Gattuso had plenty to say at the press conference ahead of AC Milan’s game against Atalanta on Sunday. The Rossoneri defeated Luxembourg side Dudelange on Thursday evening and Gattuso revealed more about his reaction to the Europa League game, as well as speaking ahead of the game against Atalanta.
On Bakayoko – “He played a good match, the keyboard fans expected 7 goals. I expect some more insertion, I liked a lot at a tactical and technical level. He has great physicality, when he has the ball he does not seem to be technical but he is.”
On Cutrone – “This afternoon he tries, he wants to go back, there was also a discussion. I do not like to see the players try and try again day after day, then enters the field and after 10 minutes comes back because it bothers him. It is not a good thing; we support it all but there are times. It is not a very serious thing but there are times. Today we try again to satisfy his desire.”
On Montolivo – “He's been training for a week, he was injured. I made some choices, I do not go to sympathy or antipathies. The fans are right to ask - my choices are made with a criterion. I'm the coach and then I pay the consequences.”
On Biglia and Calhanoglu – “Biglia likes to dribble, Calhanoglu the opposite, he always dribbles a few times. It takes some time, but it's something we're working on. Today, Biglia makes us a screen, it manages to slip well, sometimes we can verticalize more, it gives us other advantages. Calhanoglu can do it without problems, but leaves something on the road at a tactical level.”
