Gattuso: 'Bakayoko should not have played today..'

22 February at 23:30
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has revealed that Tiemoue Bakayoko should not have played in the rossoneri's 3-0 win over Empoli today, as he hadn't trained and had fitness issues.

Goals from Krzysztof Piatek, Franck Kessie and Samu Castillejo saw Milan go within one point of 3rd placed Inter and go five points clear of 5th placed Roma.

Following the game, Gattuso was talking to Sky Sports. He said: "It was three points, but during the week we had some problems like Paquetá who trained only once, Bakayoko who today should not have played because he was not good. I did not like the approach we took for the match, we were playing the ball but we were only tickling the Empoli defense."

 

