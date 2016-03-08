Gattuso betting on Paqueta to recover from AC Milan's crisis

paqueta, milan, dribbling, ceppitelli, cagliari, 2018/19
05 May at 10:00
AC Milan needs solutions to overcome the ongoing crisis. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Gattuso is looking to recover from the current situation by playing Lucas Paqueta as the attacking midfielder, with two strikers (Cutrone and Piatek) up front.

The Rossoneri game has become increasingly predictable which is why Gattuso wants to rely on the imagination and qualities of Paqueta. The coach wants to entrust him with the role of the trequartista, in the hope that it will inspire Piatek, who has not scored since the match against Juventus.

The manager is aware that it will take much more to get the team back on track for the season finale but it is right to start from here, or from the position of Paqueta, who has mental and physical energy. At 21 he already has experience with big games and from the point of view of the condition, he has now completely recovered.

In short, Paqueta is the ideal element for giving the team unpredictability back. Gattuso could field him behind the two strikers in a classic 4-3-1-2, which is currently the more likely solution, or with Suso and Calhangolu supporting a single striker in a 4-2-3-1. The Rossoneri coach will choose during today's training session.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.