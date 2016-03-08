Gattuso betting on Paqueta to recover from AC Milan's crisis
05 May at 10:00AC Milan needs solutions to overcome the ongoing crisis. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Gattuso is looking to recover from the current situation by playing Lucas Paqueta as the attacking midfielder, with two strikers (Cutrone and Piatek) up front.
The Rossoneri game has become increasingly predictable which is why Gattuso wants to rely on the imagination and qualities of Paqueta. The coach wants to entrust him with the role of the trequartista, in the hope that it will inspire Piatek, who has not scored since the match against Juventus.
The manager is aware that it will take much more to get the team back on track for the season finale but it is right to start from here, or from the position of Paqueta, who has mental and physical energy. At 21 he already has experience with big games and from the point of view of the condition, he has now completely recovered.
In short, Paqueta is the ideal element for giving the team unpredictability back. Gattuso could field him behind the two strikers in a classic 4-3-1-2, which is currently the more likely solution, or with Suso and Calhangolu supporting a single striker in a 4-2-3-1. The Rossoneri coach will choose during today's training session.
