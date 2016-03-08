Gattuso: "Biglia called up but not available, too much talk about Bakayoko"

10 May at 14:30
On the eve of the clash with Fiorentina, AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the press at Milanello about his team's situation.
 
On the squad: "Biglia is called up, but he is not available. Paqueta has been training well even if he is disqualified. Calhanoglu has trained and is available."

On the moment: "We must think of ourselves. We haven't won away at Fiorentina since 2014. Up front, they have great players, and they can cause trouble for you."

On the victory against Bologna: "I'm sorry that the victory has been overshadowed. There has been more talk of Bakayoko. Tomorrow we will need a great game, if we do things well we can put them in difficulty."

On the starting eleven: "Tomorrow you will see the team I have picked. Consistency is the most important thing, but you always put the club first. I have never held a grudge, same goes for the players."

