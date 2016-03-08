Gattuso: "Biglia called up but not available, too much talk about Bakayoko"

On the eve of the clash with Fiorentina, AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the press at Milanello about his team's situation.

On the squad: "Biglia is called up, but he is not available. Paqueta has been training well even if he is disqualified. Calhanoglu has trained and is available."



On the moment: "We must think of ourselves. We haven't won away at Fiorentina since 2014. Up front, they have great players, and they can cause trouble for you."



On the victory against Bologna: "I'm sorry that the victory has been overshadowed. There has been more talk of Bakayoko. Tomorrow we will need a great game, if we do things well we can put them in difficulty."



On the starting eleven: "Tomorrow you will see the team I have picked. Consistency is the most important thing, but you always put the club first. I have never held a grudge, same goes for the players."