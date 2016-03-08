Gattuso changes Paqueta role in pursuit of Champions League qualification

05 May at 16:40
On the eve of the clash between AC Milan and Bologna, it seems that Gattuso has made the final decision on the starting eleven, switching formations once again.
 
As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, AC Milan will play with a 4-3-1-2 formation tomorrow, which will allow Piatek and Cutrone to play together up front. Paqueta will be deployed in a new role, though not an unfamiliar one, namely the trequartista role (in behind the strikers).
 

