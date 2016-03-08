Gattuso comments on Higuain rumours after Supercoppa defeat
16 January at 23:20Juventus defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the Supercoppa Italiana last night, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner in a tight game marred by some controversial refereeing decisions. Speaking after the game, Milan head coach Rino Gattuso said the following, also commenting on Chelsea’s reported move for Gonzalo Higuain:
“I just have to congratulate my players, we tried to climb a mountain. Then the arbitrary decisions took place. Kessié's expulsion is fine, but if we have the technology, let's use it I talk about the offside, Juventus have finished two actions.
“The team are a squadron and these things do not effect them. We gave everything, even something more, now let's move on. Character response? These guys are alive, we have strengths and weaknesses but we put a lot in the field, we'll have so many absences in Genoa, there's regret tonight and there's bitterness.
“Higuain’s last game for Milan? I burn my stomach, I'm licking my wounds all with all the other players. We will see what will happen tomorrow.”
