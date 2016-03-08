Gattuso, concrete interest from two Serie A clubs
02 December at 10:15Two Italian Serie A clubs are interested in hiring former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso in the near future.
The 41-year-old left the Milan-based club at the end of last season after failing to guide them back to the UEFA Champions League.
However, as per the latest development, Fiorentina and Napoli’s hierarchy have identified Gattuso as the ideal candidate for the managerial position at their respective clubs in the near future if the results does not improve.
The Viola’s manager Vincenzo Montella’s job is under serious risk as his team have slipped further down to the 13th position on the league table with a 1-0 defeat against Lecce on Sunday.
On the other hand, Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has not been able to improve the results on the pitch either after the recent dressing room revolt as the Naples-based outfit suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against Bologna while playing at home in their previous league fixture.
