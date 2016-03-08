AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has confirmed Carlos Bacca's desire to move to Spain this summer.Milan lost on penalties to Manchester United during the rossoneri's opening International Champions Cup game in the United States. Suso had scored for Milan after Alexis Sanchez had given United a lead.In the post-match press conference, Gattuso was asked about the future of Bacca and he confirmed that the player wants a move to Spain, but he will not stop him from leaving.Gattuso said: "I have no problem with him . He has a contract with Milan, he is 31 and he will be at Milanello, where there are people on my staff waiting for him."I know he wants to play again in Spain. There are rules to be respected and if he has a desire to stay, I do not oblige anyone to stay, and when I come back to Italy I will talk to him and see if he wants to stay well, otherwise he will go away ".Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)