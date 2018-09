AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain could skip tomorrow’s clash against Empoli with a leg injury. Speaking during today’s press conference in Milanello the Italian tactician said : “Gonzalo has a problem at his leg. It’s an old scar that makes hi feel pain. He has been struggling for the last couple of days and tomorrow we will make a test to check his conditions.”Gattuso tried Patrick Cutrone during this morning’s training but the other big news of the day from Milanello is that the Italian manager believes there is a mole in the Rossoneri dressing room.Speaking to Sky Sport’s Milan correspondent who launched the news of Higuain injury, Gattuso said: “One day I will know who give you information. One day, before I leave this place, I will know who is the mole. Believe, me I will find out.”Higuain has three goals in all competitions for AC Milan so far this season.