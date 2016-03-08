Gattuso confirms Higuain ‘problem’ and claims there is a mole in the dressing room
26 September at 14:50AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain could skip tomorrow’s clash against Empoli with a leg injury.
Speaking during today’s press conference in Milanello the Italian tactician said: “Gonzalo has a problem at his leg. It’s an old scar that makes hi feel pain. He has been struggling for the last couple of days and tomorrow we will make a test to check his conditions.”
Gattuso tried Patrick Cutrone during this morning’s training but the other big news of the day from Milanello is that the Italian manager believes there is a mole in the Rossoneri dressing room.
Speaking to Sky Sport’s Milan correspondent who launched the news of Higuain injury, Gattuso said: “One day I will know who give you information. One day, before I leave this place, I will know who is the mole. Believe, me I will find out.”
Higuain has three goals in all competitions for AC Milan so far this season.
