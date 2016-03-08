Gattuso considering formation change against Lazio: the latest news
23 April at 12:15AC Milan will face Lazio tomorrow in the second leg of the Coppa Italia at the San Siro and as reported by Corriere dello Sport, coach Gennaro Gattuso is strongly tempted to change his team's formation in view of the key matchup against Simone Inzaghi's team.
The technician, in fact, is strongly considering to start with a 3-4-2-1 formation which seemed to have received approval among the players between the matches against Lazio and Parma in the league. The final decision has not arrived yet but Gattuso is inclining to this important variation.
Gattuso will be able to count on Patrick Cutrone against Lazio, despite the player receiving a knock against Parma. Tiemoue Bakayoko will also be available after playing with a knee bandage at the Tardini. Lucas Paqueta is likely to start tomorrow and Pepe Reina is expected to return to the line-up, given the goalkeeping hierarchy between Serie A and cup competitions.
Go to comments