Gattuso criticises Inter's Mauro Icardi

Speaking at his press conference ahead of tomorrow's Milan derby between AC and Inter milan; AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke on several topics - including that of Inter's Mauro Icardi."On Icardi? I find it difficult to answer this question: the way I see football, I think that even the strongest player in the world must have respect for the other components of the locker room. The teams are built there. Respect is essential but not only by the player but also by those who represent him. The locker room is sacred, resentment must always be put aside."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.