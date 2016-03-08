Gattuso criticises Inter's Mauro Icardi

16 March at 17:00
Speaking at his press conference ahead of tomorrow's Milan derby between AC and Inter milan; AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke on several topics - including that of Inter's Mauro Icardi.

"On Icardi? I find it difficult to answer this question: the way I see football, I think that even the strongest player in the world must have respect for the other components of the locker room. The teams are built there. Respect is essential but not only by the player but also by those who represent him. The locker room is sacred, resentment must always be put aside."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.