Gattuso defends Abate and Zapata amid exit rumours, the club...

The two have been with the Rossoneri for a very long time, serving the club in a positive way. However, it seems their time at the club may have come to an end, which has upset some of the fans, and seemingly also Gattuso.

The manager hinted that they should be given the chance to stay during today's press conference at the Milanello, where he spoke ahead of the game against Fiorentina on Saturday evening.

"It's a problem for the management, my task is to coach the team. Abate and Zapata have been here for many years and have always given everything. For them, I only have positive words, but it's a choice that should be made by the club," he said.

In recent weeks, there have been a lot of rumours with regards to the future of Abate and Zapata, who both are sitting on expiring contracts with AC Milan, with negotiations yet to be started for renewals.