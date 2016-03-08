Gattuso demands better performances from Chelsea loanee
04 October at 23:15AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso believes that rossoneri midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko needs to improve, following the club's 3-1 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League.
Gattuso's Milan side beat Olympiacos 3-1 at the San Siro in the Europa League, despite having conceded early. The rossoneri had scored three goals in the space of ten minutes from the 70th minute on to seal a comeback and go top of their group.
Gattuso was recently talking to Sky Sports following the triumph over the Greek side and he said that Bakayoko has to improve his performances.
The Italian said: "I'm happy with the result, but we can play better in midfield. We have a lot wrong in the way we dribble. We have to improve in this if we want to play like that.
"Bakayoko does need a bit of work right now, but we need everyone. We tried the 4-4-2, but I'm not satisfied at the maximum level of performance without possession."
Gattuso was also asked to address rumors linking Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a move back to Milan. He said: "I speak only of the players I have available, we are far away, we see. I have to think about getting the results and training the ones I have. Sometimes the thoughts are not told to me because they are still thinking about them."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments