Gattuso dissatisfied with AC Milan training

02 May at 13:35
AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso could reportedly be dissatisfied with the manner in which the club's players are training.

Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived late for training yesterday and Gattuso was not happy with that. The Frenchman stated that he wasn't comfortable with the car and he doesn't drive that car too often and that was the reason for him being late.

MilanNews state that it isn't just Bakayoko who is a source of anger. Gattuso was also heard shouting at the players in rage during training. It was a clear sign of dissatisfaction with the team and how they were approaching training.

