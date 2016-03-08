Gattuso escapes a touchline ban for Milan derby

Gattuso braccia larghe Milan
12 March at 16:45
Good news for Milan who will have coach Gennaro Gattuso on the bench on Sunday night, for their derby with Inter. The Rossoneri coach, who was sent off in the match against Chievo, was fined 15,000 euros, but was not suspended for a squabble with Meggiorini.
 
Gasperini of Atalanta, however has been suspended for one game, for leaving the technical area, twenty minutes into the second half, to challenge an arbitrary decision, and for showing disrespect towards the match officials. He was also found to be guilty of pushing a member of the opposition team upon exiting the field, an incident that was seen by the fourth official.
The following players are also suspended for the next round of fixtures: Florenzi (Roma), Bourabia (Sassuolo), Bradaric (Cagliari), Immobile (Lazio), Opoku (Udinese), Scozzarella (Parma), Valoti (Spal) and Veretout (Fiorentina).
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.