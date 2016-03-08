Gattuso escapes a touchline ban for Milan derby

Good news for Milan who will have coach Gennaro Gattuso on the bench on Sunday night, for their derby with Inter. The Rossoneri coach, who was sent off in the match against Chievo, was fined 15,000 euros, but was not suspended for a squabble with Meggiorini.



Gasperini of Atalanta, however has been suspended for one game, for leaving the technical area, twenty minutes into the second half, to challenge an arbitrary decision, and for showing disrespect towards the match officials. He was also found to be guilty of pushing a member of the opposition team upon exiting the field, an incident that was seen by the fourth official.

The following players are also suspended for the next round of fixtures: Florenzi (Roma), Bourabia (Sassuolo), Bradaric (Cagliari), Immobile (Lazio), Opoku (Udinese), Scozzarella (Parma), Valoti (Spal) and Veretout (Fiorentina).

