Gattuso expected to be on the bench for derby





Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso could be on the bench for Sunday evening's derby against Inter.



Corriere della Sera reports that the Rossoneri will be a simple warning, perhaps with a fine.



There were no insults to the referee Pairetto and therefore little chance of a disqualification from the bench. Meggiorini, the Chievo striker, at the end, assured that nothing happened between himself and the Milan coach.