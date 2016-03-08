Gattuso explains reason behind Milan’s tame performance vs Dudelange
22 September at 19:20AC Milan defeated Luxembourg side Dudelange in the Europa League yesterday evening, with Gennaro Gattuso, Milan’s head coach, hoping to keep the winning ways going as they look ahead to a match against Atalanta on Sunday.
Speaking ahead of the game at a press conference, Gattuso said the following:
“I was worried before the game against Dudelange. It was a team that not by chance won with Legia Warsaw, with Cluj playing the Romanian championship. When you change a lot it is not easy to do well, it was important to win and rest some players and we succeeded. We could do better, now we think of Atalanta.”
“I do not trust Atalanta, I do not trust Gasperini. When he goes to choose the players, it seems that they do it with the stencil. They look for them with the same characteristics, the new ones seem to have been playing them for a long time. They have strengths and weaknesses, we have to keep going.”
