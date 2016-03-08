Gattuso faces losing Milan job if club don't beat Lazio tonight
24 April at 13:30The Coppa Italia has never meant more. With pre-tournament favourites and holders Juventus knocked out by Atalanta, there has never been a more even and balanced final four in recent history. Atalanta, Fiorentina, Milan and Lazio make up the semi-finalists and both ties are even, as proven by the 3-3 and 0-0 draws respectively between Atalanta and Fiorentina and Milan and Lazio in the first leg.
Milan and Lazio will do battle at San Siro this evening, after the goalless draw in Rome's Stadio Olimpico a couple of months ago. In a league rendition of this fixture, Milan won 1-0 a few weeks ago in a tough clash that was marred by the childish celebrations of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie which saw the duo fined by the football prosecutor.
However, according to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio can take their revenge by dumping Milan out of the tournament. Not only will this bring a serious dampener on Milanese spirits but will also, as per the newspaper, see Gattuso dismissed from his role as head coach at the end of the season. Failure to win the tournament would be deemed as an overall failure and if Lazio progress to the final, Gattuso's days at Milan may well and truly be numbered.
