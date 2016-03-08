Gattuso favourite to replace Inzaghi at Lazio
26 October at 12:45According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Sun, in the event that Claudio Lotito dismisses Simone Inzaghi from his role as head coach of Lazio, the favourite to replace him is former AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso.
Gattuso was replaced with Marco Giampaolo in the summer but Giampaolo's stay in Milan was a short one and was recently sacked, with former Lazio head coach Stefano Pioli taking over.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments