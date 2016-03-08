Gattuso favourite to replace Mazzarri as Torino coach
31 October at 12:30Former AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso is now the prime candidate to replace Walter Mazzarri as the Torino manager in the coming days, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Mazzarri’s job in Turin is under serious threat after his side suffered a thrashing 4-0 defeat in their recent league match against Lazio on Wednesday.
The result left the Granata on the 12th spot with just 11 points after 10 league matches, seven behind fourth-placed AS Roma.
As per the latest report, even though Torino President Urbano Cairo has backed the 58-year-old to turn things around but if the results does not improve in the near future, Mazzarri might be replaced with Gattuso on the bench.
The 41-year-old is out of job since the summer when he left Milan after failing to guide the club to UEFA Champions League.
At Milan, Gattuso had an impressive win percentage of more than 48% with 40 wins in 83 matches.
