Gattuso gives Higuain update: 'I'm not disappointed he's chosen to leave AC Milan'
20 January at 14:35AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has said that he is not disappointed that Gonzalo Higuain has chosen to leave the rossoneri, with a move to Chelsea waiting in the wings.
The Argentine had joined Milan on a two-year long loan deal from Juventus this past summer in a swap deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci go back to Juve and Mattia Caldara join Milan on a permanent basis.
But with Higuain now very close to a move to Chelsea in the Premier League, Rino Gattuso was talking in the pre-game press conference against Genoa and was asked about Higuain.
Gattuso said: 'The team right now, I want to be honest, is disturbed and worried. Today the finishing was not the best.
"After the video session I talked to him, it's better this way even if there's nothing done. It is right to go to war with people ready, Higuain is not. I'm not disappointed by him, I've been a player.
"I did everything, he behaved well with me. I accept the choice, it happened with Bonucci but I respect the choice. He could do more with him, and we too could do it better. "
