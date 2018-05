After the 1-1 draw against Atalanta, Gattuso spoke to Premium Sport about the game, Donnarumma and Kalinic."I think it was there. It's not easy to come to this pitch, Atalanta is a great team. There is regret because we could've closed the game. Today, we showed great personality and it's not easy to replicate the performance we put in.""We don't always blame it on Gigio. To me, the goal today wasn't a mistake. Gigio must feel comfortable. He is 19-years-old and judged for the money he earns. You can't buy experience at the supermarket, though. Errors are part of the game, we just have to move on.""We will make our evaluations at the end of the season. On Sunday, we have an important game and I hope he (Kalinic) won't be booed, instead, get support for 90-95 minutes."For how he moves and for the technique he has, he is a very important player. He used to always score, but maybe w