Gattuso gives update on Kalinic's future, defends Donnarumma
13 May at 20:45After the 1-1 draw against Atalanta, Gattuso spoke to Premium Sport about the game, Donnarumma and Kalinic.
On the reaction (from Juventus disappointment): "I think it was there. It's not easy to come to this pitch, Atalanta is a great team. There is regret because we could've closed the game. Today, we showed great personality and it's not easy to replicate the performance we put in."
On Donnarumma: "We don't always blame it on Gigio. To me, the goal today wasn't a mistake. Gigio must feel comfortable. He is 19-years-old and judged for the money he earns. You can't buy experience at the supermarket, though. Errors are part of the game, we just have to move on."
On Kalinic: "We will make our evaluations at the end of the season. On Sunday, we have an important game and I hope he (Kalinic) won't be booed, instead, get support for 90-95 minutes.
"For how he moves and for the technique he has, he is a very important player. He used to always score, but maybe w
Go to comments