Gattuso has convinced even the sceptics: now Elliott are focusing on him for the future
24 February at 11:00Piatek in first place, then Bakayoko and Paqueta. These are the players who have shined most in the recent months and have made the people at the San Siro happy. However, one must also recognize the merits of Gennaro Gattuso, who made the turnaround happen. As Corriere della Sera writes this morning, many have been wrong about the AC Milan coach.
He is the first to know his limits but his desire is unquestionable, as are his growth and capability of rebuilding Milan in 2019: fourth place for 6 consecutive matches, 7 victories in the last 10, a defence that is almost unpassable (only 4 goals conceded in the last 11 matches), three matches in a row with three goals scored. Now Gattuso and Milan are dreaming big: a place in the Champions League and victory in the Coppa Italia. These are the crucial days for both objectives.
In short, Gattuso has convinced everyone: the employers, managers, the public, even the minister Salvini. Elliott is now also focusing on him for the future. If until two months ago the contract expiring in June 2021 seemed like a problem, now it is even a guarantee. The idea of the ownership is to go ahead with Gattuso.
