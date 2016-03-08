Gattuso: 'Higuain among top 10 in the world' - video

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso talked to media on Friday ahead of the Rossoneri Serie A tie against Napoli. The Serie A giants will make their debut in the 2018/19 campaign tomorrow as their opener against Genoa was posponed after the Genoa bridge tragedy.



Gattuso was asked his thoughts on one of the most talked players of tomorrow's San Paolo tie: Gonzalo Higuain. "I think he is among the top players in the world", Gattuso said.



"We can touch it with our hands, every day, everybody knows that, we notice how strong he is. We are a team and we must work hard to assist him in the best way possible. Balance is needed, we will need a great game in every part of the pitch."

