Gattuso: 'Higuain is a champion. We miss Calhanoglu'
07 October at 18:20After Milan's victory over Chievo on Sunday afternoon at the San Siro, Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Sky Sport and reflected on the team's third consecutive win in all competitions.
"This team has always shown good football, it always wants to play, it is a very lively team. Today we are happier because we can finally win," he said.
"Before we were not in a crisis, but we did not manage to kill off games. Higuain is a champion who knows how to do this. He is a guy who made himself available to the group. He is demanding but makes himself loved.
"We are missing Calhanoglu, who is not going through a brilliant moment but he can assist Higuain many goals. The formation? I would like to change the formations, but we have to evaluate different things.
"The derby? It is an important game. There will be 80 thousand fans. I am very proud when my players go to the national team. It is right that they represent their country. Now we can recover a bit of energy and after that comes the derby," Gattuso concluded.
Go to comments