Gattuso: 'I already knew Zaniolo will come good soon'

AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has revealed that he already knew that Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo will do great things in the future.Ahead of the rossoneri's game against Roma later today, Gattuso was talking to the press ahead of the game and he was asked about how he likes Zaniolo, who has really impressed this season following his arrival from Roma in the summer.He said: "Great admiration for him, he is doing things incredible. I followed him in the spring when he was in the Nerazzurri and I already knew how good he was."He's proving his quality and he's lucky for Italian football. I hope you do not get lost, head down and work. One of the most important talents for Italy."